BOSTON —The jury in the murder trial of a man charged with killing a 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe deliberated for about two hours Tuesday without reaching a verdict and left for the day.

Michael McCarthy is accused of killing the daughter of his ex-girlfriend Rachelle Bond in 2015.

Michael McCarthy watches as jury selection begins for his murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. The Boston Globe via Associated Press Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

McCarthy’s lawyer told jurors during closing arguments Tuesday that the girl’s mother is the real killer and created a “web of lies” to blame him.

A prosecutor conceded that Rachelle Bond behaved badly but said there’s no evidence she killed her daughter.

Deliberations are set to resume Wednesday.

The little girl’s body washed ashore on a Boston Harbor island.

