LearningWorks has received grants totaling nearly $1.5 million over three years to support after-school and summer learning programs in Portland and Biddeford.

The grants from 21st Century Community Learning Centers will support programs at Reiche, East End Community, Presumpscot and Ocean Avenue elementary schools in Portland and at Biddeford Primary and Biddeford Intermediate schools.

The three grants awarded total $499,625 a year for three years, the nonprofit, Portland-based LearningWorks announced Tuesday.

“This award reaffirms our believe that the results we have achieved in our after school programs since 2009 are making a great impact in the educational and emotional outcomes of the students we serve,” said Heather Davis, executive director of LearningWorks.

The 21st Century Community Leaning Center funded programs provide after school and summer activities to low-income schools that are performing below grade level in reading or math. Students attend a 10-hour weekly after school program during the academic year and a five-week summer camp in July and August.

Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Rep. Chellie Pingree praised the after-school programs and the work LearningWorks is doing with children.

“After-school programs provide students with a safe and enriching environment once the school day has ended,” Collins, a founding member of the Senate Afterschool Caucus, said in a statement.

Pingree said the grants will allow the organization “to continue offering students the chance to build on their school-day learning with these fun, enriching and STEM-focused programs.”

All LearningWorks programs are free, offer meals and provide transportation. LearningWorks currently serves about 1,000 second- through fifth-grade students in Biddeford, Portland, South Portland and Waterboro schools.

