I wish the media, including your paper, would stop reporting the budget impasse at Augusta, which may result in a state shutdown, is being caused by the Republicans seeking “a tax cut.” They’re not seeking a tax cut – they’re trying to avoid a tax increase that will label Maine as having one of the highest income-tax rates in the country.

John Parker

Falmouth

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.