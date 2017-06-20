I have lived Frank Sinatra’s old standard “That’s Life,” the varied life of “a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king.” When I lived hand to mouth, I was more charitable with my meager resources than when I had money to burn. It seemed the more I had, the less I wanted to part with.
This is a common human failing, a failing our better angels steer us away from. Those who have appealed for repeal of the 3 percent surcharge on taxable income over $200,000 have done so on various grounds, but what it comes down to is greed.
Perhaps the 3 percent surcharge is a blessing in disguise, keeping out those we really don’t want in Maine.
An excellent compromise put forth is to give back, in the form of tax credits, the 3 percent surcharge to those truly invested in the advancement and betterment of Maine. Those who aren’t can either pay up or leave.
John Ferry
Portland