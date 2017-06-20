I have lived Frank Sinatra’s old standard “That’s Life,” the varied life of “a puppet, a pauper, a pirate, a poet, a pawn and a king.” When I lived hand to mouth, I was more charitable with my meager resources than when I had money to burn. It seemed the more I had, the less I wanted to part with.

This is a common human failing, a failing our better angels steer us away from. Those who have appealed for repeal of the 3 percent surcharge on taxable income over $200,000 have done so on various grounds, but what it comes down to is greed.

Perhaps the 3 percent surcharge is a blessing in disguise, keeping out those we really don’t want in Maine.

An excellent compromise put forth is to give back, in the form of tax credits, the 3 percent surcharge to those truly invested in the advancement and betterment of Maine. Those who aren’t can either pay up or leave.

John Ferry

Portland

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.