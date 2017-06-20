Dominic Tocci had two hits and two RBI Tuesday night to lead Andrews to a 9-3 American Legion win over Coastal Landscape in Portland.

Coastal was playing its first game of the season.

Jake Knop added two hits and Colin Coyne and Robbie Armitage each doubled.

Andrews (2-0) scored three runs in the top of the third to take a 3-0 lead. Max Fortier picked up the win, allowing three runs in five innings, striking out three.

NOBLE 7, FAYETTE STAPLES 2: Matthew Chambers drove in Duncan McGilvery with a single as part of a five-run fifth inning and the Knights (1-2) beat Fayette Staples (0-2) in North Berwick.

McGilvery doubled to lead off the inning and Bryce Cantin added two hits for Noble.

Jacob Lacroix struck out nine in 52/3 scoreless innings to pick up the win.

Patrick Sawyer hit an RBI single for Fayette Staples in the top of the seventh.

YANKEE FORD 6, HIGHLAND GREEN 1: Nolan Brown hit a bases-clearing double during a six-run fifth inning as Yankee Ford (3-1) beat Highland Green (1-1) in Topsham.

Griffin Kelley picked up the win for Yankee Ford, allowing one run on four hits and a walk. He struck out seven in a complete game.

Nick Merrill doubled for Highland Green.

REGENCY MORTGAGE SUMMER LEAGUE

BRUNO’S RESTAURANT 2, WESTBROOK 1: Jack Kilbride knocked in the go-ahead run with a two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth as Bruno’s Restaurant (3-0) beat the Blue Blazes (2-1) at Deering Oaks in Portland.

Dustin Delponte, who had two hits to lead the Blue Blazes, scored on a fielder’s choice in the top of the inning to give Westbrook a 1-0 lead.

Charlie Graffius earned the win for Portland, allowing a run on five hits and striking out three in five innings.

SCARBOROUGH 5, OSSIPEE TRAIL MOTORS/SALMON FALLS 3: Dominic Spina had two hits and Scarborough (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the fifth to beat Ossipee Trail Motors/Salmon Falls (0-1) in Standish.

Greg Emerson had two hits and an RBI for Ossipee Trails.

JUNIOR LEGION

THIRSTY TURF SWEEPS SACO BIDDEFORD SAVINGS: Clint Knowles scored on a past ball in the top of the sixth as Thirsty Turf (2-0) beat Saco Biddeford Savings (0-2) 1-0 to complete a doubleheader sweep in Saco.

Thirsty Turf won the first game 7-1

NECBL

UPPER VALLEY 9, SANFORD 7: Luke Reynolds hit a grand slam during a five-run third inning that gave Upper Valley an 8-0 lead, and the Nighthawks (9-2) held off the visiting Mainers (2-9) for the win at Maxfield Sports Complex in White River Junction, Vermont.

Shaine Hughes drove in three runs, and Connor Aube, Riley Pittman and Carmine Pagano each had two hits for the Mainers, who scored all of their runs over the final four innings.

Pagano also had two RBI.

