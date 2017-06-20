Maine State Police marked the 42nd anniversary of the unsolved murder of Newport teacher Robert McKee Tuesday with a renewed plea to the public for any information that might lead to the capture of McKee’s killer.

Robert McKee, 35, was working the night shift at McNally’s Texaco Station in Newport on June 20, 1975, when he was shot and killed. His body was found at 3:30 a.m. inside the gas station after an apparent $400 robbery, according to a New York Times article from the time

Following McKee’s death, a group of Maine gas station owners set up a reward fund for information about station holdups. Francis McNally, co-owner of the Newport station, and 38 other gas station owners, agreed to give $20 each to the fund with some of the proceeds going to McKee’s widow and children.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit at 207-973-3750 or 800-432-7381 or fill out a tip sheet.

