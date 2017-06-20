CHICAGO — Anthony Rizzo received a call from Major League Baseball about his collision Monday with San Diego Padres catcher Austin Hedges at home plate, but the Chicago Cubs slugger will not be punished.

MLB Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre spoke with Rizzo on Tuesday to inform him he had violated Rule 7.13, which protects catchers from collisions. The rule was introduced in 2014.

Rizzo slammed into Hedges in the sixth inning of Chicago’s 3-2 win. Rizzo was called out, and Hedges left the game with a bruised right thigh.

“It an instinct play, there’s no intent to be malicious toward Austin Hedges, toward the San Diego Padres, it wasn’t a statement,” Rizzo said. “It’s a tough baseball rule and there’s a lot of gray area.

“The league looked at it, and it’s over with now.”

“It was a bad slide,” Hedges said Tuesday. “I clearly gave him the plate. He went out of his way, got me pretty good. It was just too bad. I thought I gave him enough plate to go ahead and slide.”

UMPIRE JOE West worked his 5,000th major league game Tuesday night at Coors Field.

West was behind the plate for a matchup between the Diamondbacks and Rockies. The 64-year-old, nicknamed “Cowboy” Joe, is the third umpire to work at least 5,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Bill Klem (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163). West has said he’d like to pass Klem, which would mean working through at least 2020.

NORTHEASTERN IS partnering with Major League Baseball to provide educational opportunities for big league players.

Management and the players’ association agreed to institute a continuing education program as part of the labor contract that started this season.

Under the partnership, players will have access during and after their careers to courses that include undergraduate and graduate programs at the Boston-based university.

Northeastern also will assist MLB in providing counseling to players that prepares them for front-office and on-field jobs after their playing careers.

PHILLIES: Philadelphia designated veteran outfielder Michael Saunders for assignment Tuesday. The team gave Saunders a guaranteed $9 million, but he hit just .205 in 61 games with a NL-low .257 on-base percentage.

ANGELS: The team placed closer Bud Norris on the 10-day disabled list because of right knee inflammation.

