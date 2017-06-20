Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and Cleveland won at Baltimore for its season-high sixth straight victory.

Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBI apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

The Indians collected 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Kluber (6-2) struck out 11 and walked none in his 12th career complete game and second shutout of the season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 7: Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning, and Miami overcame an early six-run deficit to beat Washington at home.

Miami slugger Justin Bour tied the game at 6 in the third inning with a grand slam, his 18th homer. Giancarlo Stanton also hit his 18th of the season to make it 7-all in the seventh.

Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer for Washington, and Anthony Rendon also went deep.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 1: Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Pittsburgh won at Milwaukee.

Travis Shaw’s leadoff homer in the second put the Brewers ahead 1-0.

The Pirates took the lead in the third on Adam Frazier’s two-run single off Matt Garza (3-3). McCutchen extended the lead with a two-run homer in the sixth.

CUBS 3, PADRES 2: Willson Contreras hit a tying home run, Javier Baez scored the winning run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam as Chicago won at home.

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 0: R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, Matt Adams hit another homer and Atlanta sent visiting San Francisco to its seventh straight loss.

Dickey (5-5) surrendered just three hits and retired 16 of the last 17 hitters he faced in his strongest outing of the season.

INTERLEAGUE

REDS 7, RAYS 3: Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping visiting Cincinnati end a season-high nine-game losing streak.

