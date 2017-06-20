Ian Jerolmack didn’t grow up on a farm, so instead he grew up and started his own.

Jerolmack owns and operates Stonecipher Farm in Bowdoinham.

He bought the land in 2009 and grows organic vegetables on about 10 acres while also collecting eggs from free-range chickens.

Jerolmack sells his food to about 40 Portland restaurants, including Eventide, Central Provisions and Drifters Wife.

The farm is more than just a source of income, it’s a life. He lives on the farm with his wife, Emily, and their children – four in their blended family with one more on the way.

“I’m not from here. I didn’t grow up doing this,” Jerolmack said. “I’m not a farmer by blood, I’m a farmer by choice.”

The work is hard and the hours are long. The ever-changing weather is the hardest part, Jerolmack said, noting that last year’s drought was especially rough. Despite the uncertainty, he loves his job.

“The best thing is that I’m home,” he said. “The kids are here, they come they go and I’m available.”

