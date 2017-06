Staff Report

A serious crash closed a section of Broadturn Road in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

The Scarborough Fire Department posted a brief notice on Facebook shortly after 3 p.m. saying the road was closed between Holmes Road and County Road. It did not provide any additional details and a police dispatcher said no further information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

