The proposed $50 million technology and innovation bond that was the subject of Maine’s June 13 referendum passed easily, with 62 percent of voters supporting it and 38 percent opposed, according to certified results released Wednesday by the Secretary of State’s Office.

Initial results from large communities around the state suggested an easy victory for the proposal despite a low voter turnout, but the statewide vote totals were not available until Wednesday. In total, voters approved the bond 63,468 to 39,549.

The bond calls for the Maine Technology Institute to distribute $45 million in grants for upgrades in aquaculture, marine technology, forestry and agriculture. The Small Enterprise Growth Fund would direct the remaining $5 million to qualifying small businesses in fields including marine sciences, biotechnology and manufacturing.

