Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Westbrook Wednesday afternoon that caused traffic delays on and around Bridge Street, according to police.
The fire was in a building on Dana Court and there were no injuries, according to Facebook posts by the Westbrook police department. No further information about the fire was immediately available.
Bridge Street was closed between Main Street and Brown Street shortly after 3 p.m. for about an hour, but has since reopened. Dana Court remained closed and police predicted traffic delays in the area through the evning commute.
This story will be updated.