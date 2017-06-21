Firefighters responded to a structure fire in Westbrook Wednesday afternoon that caused traffic delays on and around Bridge Street, according to police.

The fire was in a building on Dana Court and there were no injuries, according to Facebook posts by the Westbrook police department. No further information about the fire was immediately available.

Bridge Street was closed between Main Street and Brown Street shortly after 3 p.m. for about an hour, but has since reopened. Dana Court remained closed and police predicted traffic delays in the area through the evning commute.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.