It’s the day that many of us in Maine wait for all year – the summer solstice, the day with the most daylight.

Portland Press Herald photographers captured the longest day from the first light, before 4:30 a.m., to the last, around 8:30 p.m.

With plenty of sunshine, the scenes give us something we’ll want to look back on in those dark days of December.

