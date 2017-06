A starry night sky is one of the beautiful spectacles nature provides for us.

In New York’s Museum of Modern Art, we can see the much-admired Van Gogh painting “The Starry Night.”

Some years ago, from Portland’s West End, I could see the stars. No more! The North Star was the last to disappear. Why? The type of street lighting used today is a good guess.

Lee Kemble

Portland

