Political cartoons from the 1850s show violence against the Republicans because they were against slavery.

The hate against the Republicans’ stand against slavery was so great, one Republican, Sen. Charles Sumner of Massachusetts, was attacked in Congress when it was in session. A pro-slavery representative, Preston Brooks of South Carolina, beat Sumner as he was sitting at his desk after Sumner gave a passionate speech against slavery.

So, violence against Republicans is nothing new if they happen to express different views.

