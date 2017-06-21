Lewiston will get $3.4 million in federal funding to help address lead hazards in housing for low-income families.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, announced the two grants Wednesday. She said $3 million will come from a lead hazard reduction demonstration grant and $400,000 is from the Healthy Homes supplemental funding program.

As chair of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriations Subcommittee, Collins has pushed for more funding for lead abatement programs.

“Lead poisoning is a very serious public health threat, particularly in New England where our housing stock is older than in most other states,” Collins said in a statement.

Collins said the money would go toward lead abatement programs for 220 housing units.

Collins said she secured $35 million in increased funding for lead abatement programs nationwide in the current budget year.

Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency said it would focus on contractors in the Lewiston-Auburn region who aren’t following regulations in removing lead from housing units, schools and other buildings. The agency said it plans to step up inspections of lead removal projects to make sure contractors are using proper procedures.

