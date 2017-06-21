Maine’s congressional delegation says fishing permits forfeited by a fishing magnate dubbed “The Codfather” should be redistributed through the Northeastern states.

Carlos Rafael was indicted on more than two dozen counts, including tax evasion and falsifying fishing quotas last year. He’s due for sentencing on June 27.

Maine Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King and Reps. Chellie Pingree and Bruce Poliquin sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross asking that 13 groundfish permits forfeited by the New Bedford, Massachusetts, fisherman be redistributed beyond the city. Groundfish are commercially valuable species and include cod, haddock and sole.

The bipartisan group of legislators says groundfish permits are a “shared resource” and should be returned to groundfish fishermen throughout the fishery. They say fishermen throughout the Northeast suffered from Rafael’s actions.

