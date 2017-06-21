An Augusta man’s conviction for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old boy will stand, as will the sentence.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court rejected an appeal by Andrew L. Seamon, 50, who argued that his conversation with a detective should have been kept out of his trial because he was particularly vulnerable at the time she came to a friend’s house to question him. Seamon’s attorney, Caitlin Ross Wahrer, argued during an appeal that Augusta police Detective Tori Tracy displayed “excessive friendliness” when talking to Seamon. Tracy testified that she had been acquainted with Seamon for a number of years before the June 5, 2014, interview when she asked him about allegations he had assaulted the boy sexually.

“I think she was being ‘the good cop,’ and I think she was being incredibly gentle,” Ross Wahrer said in response to a question by Associate Justice Jeffrey Hjelm last month.

The court’s unanimous opinion, written by Associate Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mead, was published Tuesday on the court’s website.

Seamon’s appeal of his conviction for unlawful sexual contact and his sentence – nine years in prison, with six years to be served immediately and the remainder suspended during 12 years of probation – was heard during an oral argument session May 9 in Augusta.

Seamon, who is serving the in-custody portion of the sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren, was not at the session.

On Sept. 1, 2016, at the close of a three-day trial, a jury in Kennebec County convicted Seamon of one count of unlawful sexual contact that occurred May 31, 2012-May 31, 2013, in Augusta. The same jury cleared him of one allegation of gross sexual assault and could not agree on a second count of gross sexual assault, so the judge declared a mistrial on that charge. All the charges named the same boy as victim.

During Tracy’s interview of Seamon, she secretly taped the entire conversation. Seamon sought in vain to keep his statements out of the trail.

The court’s unanimous opinion, written by Associate Supreme Court Justice Andrew Mead, was published Tuesday on the court’s website.

Seamon’s appeal of his conviction for unlawful sexual contact and his sentence — nine years in prison, with six years to be served immediately and the remainder suspended during 12 years of probation — was heard during an oral argument session May 9 in Augusta.

Seamon, who is serving the in-custody portion of the sentence at the Maine State Prison in Warren, was not at the session.

On Sept. 1, 2016, at the close of a three-day trial, a jury in Kennebec County convicted Seamon of one count of unlawful sexual contact that allegedly occurred May 31, 2012-May 31, 2013, in Augusta. The same jury cleared him of one allegation of gross sexual assault and could not agree on a second count of gross sexual assault, so the judge declared a mistrial on that charge. All the charges named the same boy as victim.

During Tracy’s interview of Seamon, she secretly taped the entire conversation. Seamon sought in vain to keep his statements out of the trail.

Kennebec County District Attorney Maeghan Maloney said Tuesday, “I appreciate the law court’s decision in upholding the conviction and the sentencing decision as well.”

Ross Wahrer was out of the office Tuesday and not available to comment on the decision.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.