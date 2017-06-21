AUGUSTA — A Midcoast lawmaker is facing impaired driving charges after being pulled over Tuesday night in Damariscotta.
Police stopped Rep. Mick Devin, D-Newcastle, at 10:20 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a complaint about an erratic driver. According to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department, Officer James Dotson conducted a field investigation and arrested Devin for operating under the influence.
No other information was immediately available about the charges against Devin, a marine biologist who is serving his third term in the Maine House. Devin represents House District 90, which includes Damariscotta, Newcastle, Bristol, Bremen, Monhegan Plantation, the unincorporated territory of Louds Island and parts of Nobleboro and South Bristol.
Devin could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday.