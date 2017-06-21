One Mainer and three men from Massachusetts have been charged with drug trafficking, following a two-month investigation that culminated Tuesday with the seizure of nearly 1.25 pounds of cocaine and 1.5 pounds of what is believed to be heroin and fentanyl.

Police said Wednesday that the drugs were being transported from Lawrence and Lowell to Sanford, where they were repackaged and resold for distribution in Sanford and greater Brunswick. The drugs were estimated to have a street value of $140,000.

Nathan Frechette, 39, of Sanford, along with Yarlin Garcia, 24, of Lowell, Pedro Igyedi, 21, of Lowell, and Luis Rosario-Diaz, 21, of Lawrence, were all charged with one count each of aggravated trafficking in a scheduled drug, a class-A felony punishable by put to 30 years in prison, $50,000 in fines, or both.

According to police, the Massachusetts men would sell heroin and cocaine to Frechette by the pound.

Agents searched Frechette’s Nason Street home on Tuesday, where they found drugs, a handgun, a sawed off shotgun, and more than $35,000 in suspected drug proceeds. Frechette was taken into custody without incident.

Late Tuesday night, the three Massachusetts men were arrested as they arrived at Frechette’s home from Lowell, police said. Police found the drugs hidden in the engine compartment of their rental car.

Bail for all four was set at $50,000 cash. Additional charges are expected after laboratory testing is completed on the suspected heroin and fentanyl.

