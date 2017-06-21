Never mind the hike. Where’s the hammock?

A new poll about summer travel finds that the No. 1 thing Americans want to do on vacation is … nothing.

A survey shows three-fourths of Americans prefer restful vacations that take them away from home. Associated Press/Carl Juste, Miami Herald Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Almost three-fourths of Americans say resting and relaxing is very or extremely important to them when they go on vacation, according to the survey from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Interestingly, most Americans say staying home and doing nothing isn’t ideal. Instead, they want a change of scenery. Of those who plan a summer vacation, 92 percent are going away and only 8 percent are making it a staycation. More than half of those polled said relaxing at home doesn’t count as a real vacation.

How about unplugging?

Only 22 percent “completely disconnect” while on vacation. A third don’t even try to get away from the internet and social media. Some of those surveyed – 42 percent – say they dial back their time online a little.

But most Americans do avoid working on vacation. Sixty percent of workers say they don’t check in with work at all when they’re on vacation, while 32 percent say they work or check in with work a little.

Eight percent may fall into the workaholic category: They work or check in with the office “a lot.”

