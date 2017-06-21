LONDON — Oil prices fell further to a new seven-month low on Wednesday, with the international benchmark for crude sliding below $46 a barrel.

That is just above the price seen in November, when OPEC and 10 other oil-producing countries agreed to cut their production to combat a growing supply glut and push the market up.

An oil field pump jack operates near Lost Hills, Calif. While Russia, Saudi Arabia and others have met targeted cuts, an unforeseen increase in U.S. supply has countered their efforts. Thus, consumers can expect cheaper energy and car fuel. Associated Press/Rich Pedroncelli Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

While Russia, Saudi Arabia and other nations involved in the deal have met their targeted cuts, an unforeseen increase in U.S. supply has countered these efforts. With the glut persisting, the outlook for oil prices has been dampened.

“As we see it, it is not the events that are putting pressure on prices, but above all the shift in sentiment, the previous optimism appearing to have virtually evaporated,” analysts at Commerzbank wrote in a note to clients. They predict persistent negative sentiment could push the international benchmark, Brent, below $45 per barrel.

By late Wednesday in London, it was down 21 cents at $45.81 a barrel after touching a daily low of $45.43.

Weak prices mean that, all other things being equal, consumers can expect cheaper energy and car fuel.

The increased supply has been met with a “disappointing” demand for oil within the U.S., analysts said. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s weekly petroleum data for the week ended June 16 showed a 2.5 million decrease in American crude oil inventories from the previous week, close to the “not insignificant” decrease of 2.7 million estimated by analysts at Commerzbank.

A recent report from the Paris-based International Energy Agency predicted next year’s increase in output by non-OPEC countries will be slightly higher than the increase in global demand.

Meanwhile, Wednesday’s appointment of new Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a man famous for his combative political and economic policies against fellow OPEC member Iran, has placed the future of the supply-cutting plan under increased uncertainty.

“His aggressive stance against Iran makes it unlikely to see greater Saudi participation in supply cuts without Iran cutting production as well,” Petromatrix analysts wrote in a daily market report. Currently, Iran is one of three OPEC countries that has not been asked to cut oil production.

Last week, OPEC countries and a group of other oil-producing nations, led by Russia, agreed to extend their overall cuts by nine months until next March.

