Two southern Maine restaurateurs have pleaded guilty to charges of tax evasion and have agreed to each pay more than $1 million in restitution in addition to serving time in jail, court records show.

Cynthia Brown, 57, the owner of J’s Oyster Bar in Portland, and John DiSanto Sr., 59, owner of Anjon’s Italian Restaurant in Scarborough, have pleaded guilty to failing to pay taxes on their restaurant sales as part of separate deals with prosecutors. Brown is expected to repay $1,077,045 in back taxes. DiSanto will be expected to pay up to $1,159,655, according to court records, but the final tally on what he owes could change, said DiSanto’s attorney, Thomas Hallett.

J's Oyster in Portland Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Anjon's in Scarborough, shown in 1998 Staff photo by John Patriquin

Brown also is expected to serve at least four months in jail. If she does not meet a deadline to repay the money, her sentence will increase to nine months, court records show.

Hallett, who also represents Brown, said Wednesday that he expects the court to approve an extension of Brown’s deadline to pay until October. Brown has also secured authorization to borrow money if she cannot earn enough during this summer’s busy tourist season to meet the repayment deadline.

“She’s already paid off about a quarter of a million dollars,” Hallett said. “We hope she’ll be able to pay off X dollars more, so she’ll have to borrow less.”

Brown and DiSanto, along with DiSanto’s sister, Anna, 56, of Raymond, a part-owner of Anjon’s, were indicted a year ago on the tax charges.

Anna DiSanto’s case is still pending after her attorney, Daniel Lilley, died in March. She pleaded not guilty and is free on personal recognizance until her case is resolved.

Meanwhile, the sentencing for John DiSanto Sr. is slated for Nov. 17. Hallett said the maximum penalty he faces under the plea agreement would be nine months in jail, but the precise length of his sentence will be up to a judge.

DiSanto’s case is more complicated, Hallett said, because part of his case was diverted into civil court.

Hallett said the state revenue service had been lax in enforcing sales tax collection for seasonal restaurants until about 2012, when they clamped down and began examining restaurants’ books. The criminal statute allows investigators to probe into the past when they calculate an amount a business owner owes, Hallet said.

“There is a lot of money involved in these cases where they go back a number of years,” Hallett said.

Anjon’s was put up for sale in December for a list price of $1.36 million, but Hallett said no one, to his knowledge, has bought the property.

Hallett also lamented the press coverage of his clients’ businesses at the peak of tourist season.

“It would be so much better if these articles are to appear in October and November,” he said. “To the extent that it’s going to injure them, it’s going to injure them during the highest part of the season.”

