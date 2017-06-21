The Boston Red Sox announced that they have signed their first-round draft pick, right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck from the University of Missouri. He will report to the Red Sox short-season minor league team in Lowell, Massachusetts.

Houck, 20, was the 24th selection overall in the Major League Baseball draft last week. The Red Sox did not release Houck’s signing bonus, Jim Calis of mlb.com reported that Houck received $2.6 million.

With Houck, the Red Sox have signed five of their draft picks so far. First-baseman Zach Sterry (eighth round), infielder Tanner Nishioka (ninth), outfielder Jordan Wren (10th) and right-handed pitcher Lukas Young (21st) had already signed.

