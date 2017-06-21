ERIE, Pa. — The Portland Sea Dogs rallied for two runs in the ninth inning to defeat the Erie SeaWolves, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon.

Tzu-Wei Lin led off the ninth with a double – his fifth hit of the day – and scored on Jeremy Barfield’s single to left field to break a 2-2 tie. Barfield scored on Mike Olt’s single to make it 4-2.

UP NEXT WHO: Harrisburg Senators (Kyle McGowin 0-1) at Sea Dogs (Kevin McAvoy 1-5) WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Erie threatened in the bottom of the ninth by loading the bases before Williams Jerez induced a popup by Tim Remes to end the game. Jerez (2-0) went 12/3 innings for the win. Trey Ball took a no-decision, allowing seven hits and one run in five innings and tying a season-high with seven strikeouts.

Lin finished with three singles, a double and a triple in his first career five-hit game. Rafael Devers was 1 for 3 with an RBI double in the third.

Erie stranded 15 runners and finished 3 for 16 with runners in scoring position.

Portland collected 15 hits and finished the season 5-1 against Erie. The Dogs are 7-8 during an 18-game stretch against the Western Division.

The Sea Dogs are off Thursday before opening a seven-game homestand on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field in Portland.

