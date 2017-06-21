SOUTH PORTLAND — Construction of a solar array on the city’s capped landfill is expected to start in July after the City Council approved final adjustments to the power purchase agreement on Monday.

Portland-based ReVision Energy will install 2,944 photovoltaic panels on the 34-acre former landfill, which is behind the solid waste transfer station and the public services facility that’s being built at 929 Highland Ave.

The council voted 7-0 to make minor changes in the power purchase agreement with ReVision, such as increasing the panel size from 335 Watt to 345 Watt. As a result, the array will contain 48 fewer panels – 2,992 were planned originally planned – but provide slightly greater capacity and efficiency, said Julie Rosenbach, the city’s sustainability coordinator.

The solar array is expected to generate 1.2 million kilowatt-hours of energy per year – about 12 percent of the electricity used by South Portland’s school and municipal buildings.

Rosenbach developed the project with ReVision in tandem with Portland officials, who negotiated a similar agreement for a solar array on that city’s capped landfill off Ocean Avenue. As a private, for-profit company, ReVision can build the arrays using federal tax credits that aren’t available to municipalities, which are nonprofits.

Each community will purchase the electricity from ReVision at rates higher-than-market prices for the first six years, before being able to buy the equipment outright for nearly $1.6 million.

In the long run, the cities could save money – and possibly even make money – because they would generate their own power rather than purchase it from the grid.

