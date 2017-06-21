This is a Mediterranean twist on a classic Middle Eastern bulgur wheat salad, with very approachable flavors. It can be served as a side dish or a main course, and even as part of a creative appetizer or meze spread.

It’s also a great portable dish, perfect for bringing to a potluck or serving outside for a Fourth of July get-together.

In this recipe, the bulgur “cooks” by soaking in liquid, absorbing fresh lemon juice along with the water. That really brightens up the earthy flavor (know going in that you need two hours to get the bulgur soft).

It’s a great dish to keep in the front of your mind during the summer months when ripe tomatoes, cucumbers and fat bunches of herbs are readily available. This recipe is adapted from my second cookbook, “Dinner Solved!”

GREEK TABBOULEH SALAD

Serves 6 to 8 as a side dish

11/2 cups bulgur wheat

13/4 cups hot water

Finely grated juice and zest of 2 lemons

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, finely minced

3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley leaves

3 tablespoons minced fresh mint leaves

1 teaspoon kosher or coarse salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 seedless cucumber, diced (peeled or not, your choice)

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

3/4 cup crumbled feta

1/3 cup slivered Kalamata olives

2 tablespoons minced fresh oregano

Pour the bulgur into a large bowl and add the hot water and lemon juice. Stir and cover.

Let sit at room temperature for 2 hours, until the bulgur has absorbed all of the liquid, or place it in the fridge for at least 4 hours.

Add the lemon zest, olive oil, onion, garlic, parsley, mint, and salt and pepper to the bulgur and combine well. Stir in the cucumber and tomatoes. Add the feta, olives and oregano, and toss gently to combine.

