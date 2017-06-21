NEW YORK — Shares in several major sports chains hit 52-week lows on word that Nike may soon be selling its gear directly on Amazon.com.

Goldman Sachs said Wednesday it believed the deal would give Nike better exposure to Amazon’s huge retail channel and customer base, especially millennials.

Selling Nike products on Amazon will boost reach to millennials, investors say. The sporting goods sector is the third in a week to fear incursion by the online giant. Associated Press/Mary Altaffer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Nike goods can already be found on Amazon subsidiary Zappos.com and its shoes and gear can be found through third-party sellers on Amazon.com. Goldman believes the deal would give Nike better control of its brand’s presentation on the site.

But investors saw mostly the gravitational pull of Amazon, sending shares of Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc., Hibbett Sports Inc., Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp., Finish Line Inc., and Foot Locker Inc. plummeting between 5 percent and 7 percent Wednesday.

It’s the third sector in less than a week that has been ravaged over fears of Amazon as a disrupting force.

Amazon said Friday that it would buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, pummeling shares of grocers. Retail clothing companies took a dive Tuesday as Amazon announced its Wardrobe program for Prime members.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.