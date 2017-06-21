SCARBOROUGH — Nolan Lamontagne reached base in all four plate appearances and drove in two runs to pace Nova Seafood in a 6-3 win that completed a sweep of Bruno’s Restaurant in a Regency Mortgage Summer League doubleheader on Wednesday.

Nova (4-2) took the lead for good with in the bottom of the fifth on Lamontagne’s two-run single.

In the first game, Morgan Pratt threw a three-hitter, striking out 12, as Nova won 7-0.

Bruno’s fell to 3-2.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, FITNESS FACTORY 6: Anthony Poole scored as Dan Mickiewicz reached on error in the bottom of the seventh inning to cap a five-run rally that lifted host South Portland (2-1) over Fitness Factory (1-2).

Poole finished 3 for 4 with two RBI. Noah McHugh added two hits, and Caden Horton, who picked up the win with a scoreless inning of relief, had two hits and two RBI.

Fitness Factory grabbed a 5-1 lead with five runs in the top of the fourth, paced by a Mike Jones’ RBI single and a two-run single from Luc Harrison.

BIRD’S EYE PAINTING SWEEPS OSSIPEE TRAIL/SALMON FALLS: Tanner Bernier threw a four-hitter and struck out seven to lead Bird’s Eye Painting (3-2) to a 5-0 win over Ossipee Trail Motors/Salmon Falls CC (1-5) to open a doubleheader at Windham.

Caleb and Cameron McCartney each had two hits in the first game for Bird’s Eye Painting (3-2), which scored two runs in the first and two in the second.

Bird’s Eye Painting took the second game 7-3, scoring all of its runs in the fifth. Caleb McCartney, Chris Naylor and Garrett Peeples each had an RBI single.

AMERICAN LEGION

SACO & BIDDEFORD SAVINGS 11, BONANZA 1: Carter Edgerton had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run as Saco & Biddeford Savings (2-0) beat Bonanza of Sanford (0-2) in six innings at Biddeford.

Owen Sullivan added two hits, and Colin Lavigne hit a two-run double during a four-run fourth that gave Saco & Biddeford Savings a 7-1 lead.

JUNIOR LEGION

THIRSTY TURF 7, CAPE ELIZABETH 6: Nick Galeucia’s single scored Chris Cimino in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift Thirsty Turf (4-0) over Cape Elizabeth in Portland.

Ryan Oberholtzer had three hits and two RBI for Cape Elizabeth, which scored five runs in the top of the seventh to tie the game at 6 and force extra innings. Garrett Mello added three hits for Cape Elizabeth.

Cimino, Nick Thompson and Luke Knowles each had two hits for Thirsty Turf.

TWILIGHT LEAGUE

EDGE ACADEMY 6, ON TARGET 5: Kyle Fletcher hit a two-out, two-run double as part of a three-run third inning, and Edge Academy (3-3) held off On Target (3-3) in South Portland.

Harrison Vinal and Andrew Merlino each added two hits for Edge, which led 6-2 after three innings.

