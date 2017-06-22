The Coast Guard has suspended the search for a man who they believe fell out of his kayak off the Maine coast near Milbridge.

The Coast Guard had been searching since Wednesday morning for a man who placed a mayday call around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. The broken radio transmission led officials to believe the man fell out of his kayak near Bois Bubert Island, which is off the coast of Milbridge and Steuben and near the Petit Manan National Wildlife Refuge.

The Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard, Maine Marine Patrol and other agencies searched more than 456 square miles for more than 18 hours without success, the Coast Guard announced Thursday morning.

Anyone with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts should call Sector Northern New England at 207-741-5422.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.