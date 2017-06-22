Emma Gallant of Cheverus and Jake Koffman of Orono have been chosen as Gatorade Maine track and field athletes of the year.

Gallant, a freshman, helped Cheverus capture its first state championship by winning the 100 and 200 meters at the Class A state meet.

She broke the Class A record in the 200 with a time of 25.33, and also ran on the first-place 1,600 relay team and second-place 400 relay team.

Gallant then won the New England 200-meter title in 24.81, moving into second place on Maine’s all-time list behind former Lake Region High athlete Kate Hall.

Koffman won the discus and finished second in the shot put at the New England championships, then placed third in the discus at the New Balance Nationals with a state all-time best throw of 199 feet, 1 inch.

At the Class C state championship, he won both the discus and shot put to help Orono earn its third consecutive state championship.

Koffman will compete next for Stanford University.

SOFTBALL

MISS MAINE SOFTBALL: Hailey Perry of Hermon received the Miss Maine Softball Award between the two senior all-star games at Cony High School on Thursday.

Perry, regarded as an outstanding defensive catcher, led Hermon with a .576 batting average and also scored 27 runs and drove in 22.

She is part of the University of Maine’s incoming recruiting class, along with a fellow finalist, pitcher Lilly Volk of Scarborough.

Perry is the second consecutive Hermon player to win the award, which is given to the state’s top senior player. Karli Theberge earned the honor last season.

In addition to Perry and Volk, the other finalists were Windham first baseman Olivia Mora, Cheverus catcher/outfielder Ally Tillotson, Wells catcher Sara Ring and Bucksport outfielder Madysen Robichaud.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.