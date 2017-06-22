A 20-year-old Kennebunk man died Wednesday night in a car crash on Sinnott Road in Arundel, police said Thursday.
Austin Cole was ejected from his car and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. A person who lives nearby called police around 9 p.m. after hearing a loud crash and finding an overturned car, according to York County Sheriff Bill King.
The preliminary investigation shows Cole was driving his 2005 Hyundai sedan north on Sinnott Road when he lost control and struck a tree. The impact caused the car to careen off the tree and roll over, King said.
King said speed may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is being reconstructed with assistance from the Westbrook Police Department.