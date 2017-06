I had been a subscriber to Time Warner Cable for many years prior to the arrival of Spectrum. During that time, I could pay my bill using Time Warner’s automated phone system, for which there was no charge.

Spectrum’s website seems to indicate that there would be a $5 charge for having an agent assist me in paying by phone. I certainly hope that there will not be any further “upgrades” to Spectrum’s service.

Gary W. Reed

Falmouth

