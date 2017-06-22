MIAMI — The Chicago Cubs are hoping a stint in the minors will help Kyle Schwarber find his swing again.

Schwarber, 24, was sent down Thursday to Triple-A Iowa.

“We talked to him after the game (Wednesday) and he took it really well,” Manager Joe Maddon said. “We’re doing it to help reset him and get him back to a fresh start. As you would expect he was very professional about it. He understood it entirely.”

Schwarber is batting just .171 with 12 homers and 28 RBI.

The Cubs also placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list before their series opener at Miami. Outfielder Mark Zagunis and right-hander Dylan Floro were brought up from Chicago’s top farm club.

“At the end of the day, you have to do what you think is best for him and then what’s best for him is going to be best for us,” Maddon said. “So we thought watching the whole thing unfold, talking to him, talking to (hitting coach) Johnny Mallee, that this will be the best plan for right now. Get him out, get him playing, away from here, let him relax a little bit, unwind a little bit, refocus and reset.”

Schwarber, who began the season in the leadoff spot in the batting order, has struck out 75 times in 64 games this season for the Cubs.

MARLINS: Derek Jeter told Major League Baseball he doesn’t yet have the necessary money to buy the team and is still seeking help from other investors, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The person said Jeter, a 14-time All-Star shortstop, met with MLB and Marlins officials in New York and provided an update on his efforts to raise the needed money. The person said multiple other groups remain in the mix to purchase the team.

ANGELS: Reliever Huston Street was activated after recovering from a strained latissimus dorsi muscle in his back that had sidelined him since spring training.

Street, a 33-year-old right-hander, allowed one hit over 11/3 innings for Triple-A Salt Lake in a rehab outing Monday.

