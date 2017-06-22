DENVER — Paul Goldschmidt and Chris Owings hit three-run homers Thursday, Zack Godley threw well into the eighth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies, 10-3.

Goldschmidt finished with three hits and four RBI to increase his season total to 64, tops in the majors.

Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies reacts Thursday after giving up a three-run homer to Paul Goldschmidt of the Arizona Diamondbacks in the fourth inning of Arizona's 10-3 victory. IT'S A FACT Jose Abreu of the White Sox has hit all 13 of his home runs this season on the road. The last time he went deep at home was Sept. 15.

Arizona took 2 of 3 in the NL West matchup and is tied with Colorado for second place in the division behind the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks have won 12 of 14 and are a season-high 19 games above .500.

“We came in here and did what we needed to do,” Godley said. “More for ourselves than anybody, it showed we’re playing good ball. Keep trying to carry that over into the next day.”

PHILLIES 5, CARDINALS 1: Aaron Nola pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning, Freddy Galvis and Tommy Joseph homered, and Philadelphia won at home to stop a five-game losing streak.

Joseph drove in three runs as Philadelphia, a major league-worst 23-48, won for just the second time in 15 games.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2: Corey Knebel broke Aroldis Chapman’s modern-era record for consecutive games by a reliever with a strikeout at a season’s start, fanning a batter for the 38th straight game and closing out Milwaukee’s win at home.

Knebel struck out Josh Bell on a foul tip leading off the ninth. He retired Elias Diaz and Andrew McCutchen on popouts, finishing a four-hitter for his 12th save in 15 chances.

CUBS 11, MARLINS 1: Addison Russell had four hits, including a home run, to pace Chicago at Miami.

Kris Bryant had a three-run homer, Willson Contreras added a two-run shot and Ian Happ also had four hits and drove in a pair for the Cubs, who have won 4 of 5. Russell had two RBI.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RANGERS 11, BLUE JAYS 4: Carlos Gomez homered twice to drive in five runs and Texas won at Arlington, Texas, for a split of the four-game series.

Mike Napoli and Robinson Chirinos also homered for the Rangers off Marcus Stroman (7-4).

WHITE SOX 9, TWINS 0: Jose Abreu and Todd Frazier each hit two-run homers in the first inning, Jose Quintana cruised behind the support, and Chicago won at Minneapolis after a rain-delayed start of 4 hours and 50 minutes that was the longest in Twins history.

Quintana (4-8) departed with two outs in the seventh inning after throwing 113 pitches. He scattered five singles, striking out nine without a walk for his second consecutive victory.

ASTROS 12, ATHLETICS 9: Josh Reddick homered and scored four runs, Jake Marisnick and Marwin Gonzalez each went deep and Houston won at Oakland, California.

The major league-leading Astros completed a four-game sweep.

ANGELS 10, YANKEES 5: Albert Pujols lined a go-ahead single during a messy, four-run rally in the seventh inning and Los Angeles overcame Aaron Judge’s major league-leading 25th home run to win at New York.

INDIANS 6, ORIOLES 3: Austin Jackson had three hits and three RBI, Erik Gonzalez homered and Cleveland triumphed at Baltimore.

