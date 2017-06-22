The man killed Wednesday night while mixing explosives in his basement in Lincoln has been identified as 67-year-old Robert Stuart.

Stuart was killed instantly around 7 p.m. at his home on Stanhope Mill Road, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said Thursday morning. Officials say the man had been experimenting with explosives in recent months.

The Maine State Police bomb team found five improvised explosive devices in the basement and exploded them in Stuart’s backyard, along with other bomb making material found on the property, according to fire officials.

Stuart’s wife, Sarah, who was home but not injured during the explosion, told investigators that her husband had been making the devices to blow up tree stumps, fire officials said.

Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Wednesday night there was “no indication of anything foul” beyond the explosion.

The FBI and Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms have been called in to assist with the investigation by tracking down where and when Stuart purchased the bomb making materials.

An autopsy of Stuart will be done at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.