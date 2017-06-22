Boston Red Sox third base prospect Michael Chavis is being promoted to Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, along with infielder Chad De La Guerra, according to media reports and Twitter feeds.

Chavis, 21, was Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2014. He had an unimpressive career .235 batting average coming into this season, but is having a breakout 2017 season.

Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Chavis batted .318 with a 1.029 OPS for Class A Salem this year. He has clubbed 17 home runs, including 12 at the cavernous Salem Memorial Field – a franchise record. Chavis was named MVP of the Carolina League All-Star Game on Tuesday after hitting a two-run double in a 2-0 game.

It has been anticipated for weeks that Chavis would be heading to Portland and that Sea Dogs third baseman Rafael Devers – the top prospect in the Boston Red Sox system – will be heading to Triple-A Pawtucket. Devers is staying with the Double-A Sea Dogs for now, according to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe.

With Devers still in Portland, he or Chavis is likely to play third base while the other is the designated hitter.

De La Guerra, 24, was also a Carolina League All-Star. He was batting .294 with a.832 OPS in Salem.

The Sea Dogs are off Thursday and begin a seven-day home stand at Hadlock Field on Friday night at 7 p.m.

This story will be updated.

