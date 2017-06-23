HOLLIS – Here’s a wonderful family home in a wonderfully private and secluded setting. But not so secluded that you can’t walk to Joan & Brad’s Berry Farm to pick blueberries; or arrive at the Waterboro Hannaford and other conveniences, just over three miles away, in no time.

The home sits down a long drive amidst a cleared half-acre ringed by trees. Trails to a deer farm wind through the protected woods abutting this property’s 6.83 acres (yes, subdivision is an option). Southeast orientation means that the level yard enjoys excellent all-day sun. The yard has been improved by a pair of garden sheds (one on each side of the house); a swing set, and a fire pit.

Built in 1998, the metal-roofed home provides four levels of living over 3,192 square feet, and its nine rooms lend great flexibility. For example, the formal dining room is presently being used as a “mud” room. Next to the French doors that access the elevated deck, there’s plenty of space for a big table, as part of the open-concept kitchen and living areas. The latter features a wood stove on a wraparound stone hearth.

While septic (cleaned last year) is for four bedrooms, there are five, or six, in the floor plan, so there is a range of options, e.g. office/den, for use. The top-story master suite, with its bath, walk-in closet and built-ins, could be a library, media room or even exercise space.

Bedrooms are all good-sized, and closets are generous, many of them walk-in. The lower level’s finished half is a carpeted, back-to-front recreation room, with a built-in counter and cabinetry next to the laundry enclosure. Upstairs and down, there are framed doors in the walls to connect to a garage that could easily be added.

The home at 25 Adirondack Drive, Hollis, is listed for sale at $289,000 by Amy Krikken of Better Homes & Gardens The Masiello Group (Windham office). Taxes are $2,694 (2016-17). Please contact Amy at 317-1338 or at [email protected].

Photos by Diane Maines. The Friday feature home is produced by the Marketing Department of the Portland Press Herald. Send feature home suggestions to [email protected].

