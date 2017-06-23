This is our first weekend of summer, and it’s looking pretty nice. For many, this is also the first weekend the kids will be out of school, and you likely don’t want them stuck in the house. The big weather question is how quickly a front will move east on Saturday. As long as the front keeps on moving, we will see some sunshine by the second part of the day; a slower-moving front would keep clouds and the risk of showers around. The driest part of the area will be north and west of the coastline with the cloudiest conditions and highest risk of showers over the eastern half of the state.

Friday is warm and humid

A warm front pushing to our north has allowed warm and humid air back into the region. This means Friday is going to have that feeling of summer again, with high humidity and very warm temperatures. Highs will go into the 80s in the afternoon. I don’t expect a lot of sunshine, and there could be scattered showers and storms. After the morning downpours, there could still be more showers later this afternoon.

Saturday is the unsettled day this weekend

The weather Saturday shouldn’t be a washout, but there is a risk of showers in the morning and again in the middle of the day. These could contain thunder and a downpour. The air is expected to dry out during the latter half of the afternoon. I wouldn’t cancel any plans, but know there could be showers. Humidity will be highest in the morning and then it may fall in the afternoon.

Notice the image below. This is a forecast radar. That line of red and orange is a line of predicted showers and storms in the early afternoon. It’s not very wide, so if you see one, it won’t last too long.

Warm and dry Sunday

Sunday is the pick of the weekend. There is no chance of rain; there will be abundant sunshine and humidity will be quite low. High pressure takes over and keeps us in a great pattern for a nice Monday as well.

If you are headed to the beach, tides will be high around noon at most beaches, but check your local tide table for the exact time. There is still no major prolonged heat or humidity in sight as we finish the final week of June.

Follow Dave Epstein on Twitter @growingwisdom.

