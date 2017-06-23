FAIRFIELD — Police are investigating a series of motor vehicle burglaries reported overnight on or near Main Street in Fairfield.

Several cars were broken into on Gordon Place, as were others on High Street, Elm Street, Main Street and Highland Avenue, according to police. There were more than a dozen reports in all, starting around 6 a.m. Friday.

Fairfield police Officer Casey Dugas said by 11 a.m. there had been 14 reports of cars being “entered and gone through.” He said cash and loose change had been taken in the break-ins.

“Every one of them was left unlocked. It was all pretty much downtown — Main Street, High Street, that area,” Dugas said. “Everybody should lock their vehicles and don’t leave anything of value inside.”

There was no damage to the vehicles.

Dugas said Fairfield and Waterville were targeted in other motor vehicle burglaries in early May, and police are investigating whether the crimes in both communities are linked. Nine Fairfield vehicle burglaries occurred May 9 on Savage Street, Keyes Street, Elm Street, Military Avenue, Burns Street, Liberty Street and Cottage Street.

There have been no arrests in the Fairfield cases.

Deputy Chief Bill Bonney, of the Waterville Police Department, said police received 16 reports of car burglaries May 10, all in the central area of the city. Sgt. Alden Weigelt said Friday that the motor vehicle burglaries are still under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

