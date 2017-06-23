WATERVILLE — Actress, model and producer Lauren Hutton will receive the Mid-Life Achievement Award next month at the 20th annual Maine International Film Festival.

Hutton, 73, who has starred in dozens of films, will be awarded the accolade at 6:30 p.m. on July 20 at the Waterville Opera House, where her movie “American Gigolo,” also starring Richard Gere, will be shown.

Festival programmer Ken Eisen said Friday that Hutton was very involved in what he would call the golden age of American filmmaking, in the 1970s, and she has broken all the rules for aging, having modeled nude at 61 and continuing to model at 73.

“She has just completely redefined not just modeling but the whole definition of female beauty, I think,” Eisen said. “She is also a very, very good actress.”

Hutton emailed the following comment to the Sentinel: “I’m really flattered and honored to be in the company of so many wonderful artists who have received this award, including many I know and have worked with. And thrilled this is a Mid-Life Achievement Award, which means I have a lot to look forward to and accomplish.”

Hutton’s best-known films are from the 1970s and ’80s and include “The Gambler,” which also stars James Caan and will be shown at the festival. Hutton is one of 48 actors who star in “A Wedding,” directed by Robert Altman, also to be shown. “Welcome to L.A.,” featuring Hutton and former MIFF award winners Keith Carradine and Sissy Spacek, is part of the lineup.

Hutton will be at the festival about a week – from July 15 to 22, Eisen said.

“It will be really nice to have her,” he said. “I think she’s going to be a really fantastic guest to have, partly because her appeal is not just as an actress, but as a kind of iconic cultural figure.”

Hutton will join the list of previous achievement award winners: Ed Harris, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Sissy Spacek, Jonathan Demme, Keith Carradine, Walter Hill, Michael Murphy, Gabriel Byrne, Jay Cocks, Robert Benton, Peter Fonda, Jos Stelling, Arthur Penn, Terrence Malick, John Turturro, Thelma Schoonmaker, Malcolm McDowell and Bud Cort.

The festival runs through July 23 and includes the opening night film, “The Sounding,” directed by and featuring Catherine Eaton and filmed off the Maine coast.

A program of the Maine Film Center, the festival brings film enthusiasts and writers, producers, actors and directors from all over the world to the Waterville Opera House, Railroad Square Cinema and Common Street Arts, where about 100 independent and American and foreign-made films are screened.

The festival this year is being dedicated to director Jonathan Demme, who died April 26. Demme, director of films such as “Philadelphia” and “The Silence of the Lambs,” had attended the festival several times and was the Mid-Life Achievement Award winner in 2002. He and Eisen, a festival founder, were good friends, and Demme had accepted Eisen’s invitation last August to attend this year’s festival as well.

“He may have been the very first to accept,” Eisen said. “He was the most wonderful person I have ever met. He was a role model – just a completely good person, my definition of a really good person.”

