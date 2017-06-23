Diners headed for the annual Greek Food Festival Friday for spanakopita, kourabiedes and gyros at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland.

The three-day festival each year draws more than 10,000 visitors and includes live music and traditional dancing. It continues through Saturday.

