Diners headed for the annual Greek Food Festival Friday for spanakopita, kourabiedes and gyros at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland.
The three-day festival each year draws more than 10,000 visitors and includes live music and traditional dancing. It continues through Saturday.
Parishioner and volunteer Letslase Tesema prepares salads behind the scenes during the Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. Staff photo by Derek Davis
Demo Varipatis of South Portland, a member of the church for 50 years, fills orders for Greek fries. A sprinkle of oregano gives the fries their Greek twist. Staff photo by Derek Davis
Phil Sferes of Saco dresses a gyro while filling an order. The Greek Festival continues through Saturday. Staff photo by Derek Davis
Ouda Baxter of South Portland sits with family friend Marianne Mateosian, 3, of Portland as the youngster eats a Koulourakia cookie. Staff photo by Derek Davis