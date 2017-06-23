LOS ANGELES — Snoop Dogg, Shonda Rhimes, “Weird Al” Yankovic and late entertainers Bernie Mac and Steve Irwin will be receiving stars on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame next year.

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce revealed the 2018 honorees Thursday.

Other recipients include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taraji P. Henson, RuPaul, Simon Cowell, Jennifer Lawrence, Zoe Saldana and Lynda Carter.

Jack Black, Anthony Anderson, Carrie Underwood and Mary J. Blige are also part of the Walk of Fame’s class of 2018.

Walk of Fame honorees or their sponsoring studios must pay $40,000 for each star .

