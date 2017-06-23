The Declaration of Independence states that the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are “self-evident,” which means that they are more basic than even the Bill of Rights. The right to life is the right to health care. The right to pursue happiness is the right of access to health care.

The U.S. House and Senate oaths of office state: “I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.” When those elected to Congress fail to protect these rights, they are violating our most basic rights.

While claiming to protect our nation with unimaginably large quantities of military dollars, they are failing to protect the citizens who are this nation. They can offer many rationalizations, but at the end of the day, those who opt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act have sold their souls (and our welfare) to the highest bidders in their own self-interest. They have accepted those 30 pieces of silver.

Jenifer Duryea

Limington

