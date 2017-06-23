The current town manager in Naples has been hired for the same position in Gorham.

David Cole, who has been Gorham’s town manager for 23 years, will retire this fall. The town announced Friday his successor will be Ephrem Paraschak, who worked for the town of Gorham from 2007 to 2008 as a compliance coordinator. Paraschak has nine years of experience as a town manager, including three in Naples.

“The selection process was very competitive, and the council was pleased with the number of qualified candidates that were interviewed,” a press release stated.

Beginning in March, Gorham conducted a national search for Cole’s replacement with the help of Eaton Peabody Consulting Group. Twenty-nine people applied for the job. The other finalist for the job was Mike Murray, assistant to the city manager in Portland. In a public meeting, residents and town employees said they wanted the town manager to be a person who is fiscally conservative and visible in the community.

The town council and Paraschak have reached a tentative contract with a starting salary of $110,000. Cole’s salary in the fiscal year 2017 budget was $119,106. The council will vote on the selection of its town manager and approve the contract at its meeting July 11 at 6:30 p.m.

