BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox claimed right-hander Doug Fister off waivers in a move to provide depth to a rotation that has struggled with injuries.

President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski announced the move Friday.

Manager John Farrell said Fister is slated to make his first start in Sunday’s series finale against the Los Angeles Angels. Boston hopes he can provide help with starters Steven Wright out for the season after left knee surgery and Eduardo Rodriguez rehabilitating a right knee injury.

Fister, 33, was released from his minor league contract with the Angels at his request on Thursday. He was pitching with their Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake City, but had a clause in his deal to opt out if he wasn’t added to the major league roster by June 21.

He spent 2016 with the Astros, going 12-13 with a 4.64 ERA.

The Red Sox also signed infielder Jhonny Peralta to a minor-league contract. Peralta, a three-time All-Star, was hitting just .204 with no extra-base hits and no RBI in 54 at-bats when he was released by the Cardinals on June 13. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

TIGERS: Francisco Rodriguez was released, one day after the 35-year-old reliever allowed a grand slam to Robinson Cano in his latest rough outing.

Rodriguez saved 44 games for the Tigers in 2016, but he is 2-5 with a 7.82 ERA this year.

ROYALS: Chris Young, Kansas City’s winning pitcher in the 2015 World Series opener, has been designated for assignment.

Reliever Neftali Feliz agreed to a one-year contract with the Royals, four days after he was released by Milwaukee.

Young had a 7.50 ERA in two starts and 12 relief appearances.

MARLINS: Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush has switched sides in pursuit of the team, and he’s trying to beat out former teammate Derek Jeter.

Bush has joined forces with businessman Tagg Romney in a group trying to buy the Marlins, sources said. Tagg Romney is the son of former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney.

