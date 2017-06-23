The rumors have proved true: Ron Howard will return to space to complete the “Star Wars” young Han Solo spinoff film, Lucasfilm said Thursday.

Howard, who directed 1995’s “Apollo 13” and won Oscars in 2002 for directing and producing “A Beautiful Mind,” will step into the breach left suddenly this week by directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who were fired from the anthology film over “creative differences” with bosses at Lucasfilm.

Ron Howard will step in after the surprise departure of directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Although the untitled film reportedly had about two more months of shooting – including five weeks of planned reshoots – that timetable could change markedly based on how Howard and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy decide to pivot.

The film, which began shooting in London in late January, is still set for release next May.

Howard worked with Lucasfilm three decades ago on the fantasy film “Willow,” based on a story by “Star Wars” creator George Lucas.

Howard also has experience with space-set stories, not only with “Apollo 13” but also the 1998 miniseries “From the Earth to the Moon,” for which he won an Emmy and worked with frequent collaborator Tom Hanks.

As a feature-film director, Howard has had a mostly commercially fallow period since 2009, when his “Da Vinci Code” sequel “Angels & Demons” grossed nearly a half-billion dollars worldwide – one year after he delivered a critical hit with the Oscar-nominated “Frost/Nixon.”

In Howard, Lucasfilm lands a consummate studio pro with a long track record of success whose films often feature warm humor and technical prowess.

