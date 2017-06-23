COLLEGES

UMaine’s baseball coach is no longer just interim

University of Maine interim baseball coach Nick Derba will be full-time.

UMaine Director of Athletics Kartlon Creech announced Friday that Derba’s status will be upgraded, effective July 1.

The 2016-17 season was Derba’s fourth season on the UMaine coaching staff, and the Black Bears went 25-29, their most wins since 2013.

“The young men that we have the privilege of coaching will continue to represent this university to the highest degree,” Derba said. “We will continue to push forward in the America East academically and athletically, with the overarching goal of getting to a regional appearance and beyond.”

• Alex Lange limited Oregon State to two hits over 71/3 innings, and LSU won 3-1 to set up a winner-take-all Bracket 1 final at the College World Series.

The teams will meet again Saturday, with the winner going to the best-of-three finals beginning Monday.

COLBY HIRES A.D.: Jacob Olkkola becomes Harold Alfold Director of Athletics.

Olkkola will leave his post as senior associate director of athletics at the University of Deleware. He also directed recreation services at Harvard.

TENNIS

QUEEN’S CLUB: Gilles Muller and Feliciano Lopez progressed to the semifinals in London.

Lopez, 35, ousted seventh-seeded Tomas Berdych in three sets, while Muller, 34, overcame Sam Querrey in straight sets.

AEGON CLASSIC: Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-4, 7-6 (5) to advance tothe semis at the Wimbledon warm-up in England.

GERRY WEBER OPEN: Roger Federer advanced to the semis for the 13th time by beating defending champ Florian Mayer 6-3, 6-4 in Halle, Germany.

SOCCER

MLS: Drew Moor scored early and Sebastian Giovinco struck late and host Toronto FC overcame a tight schedule turnaround to beat the New England Revolution 2-0.

AUTO RACING

ARCA: Austin Theriault raced to his third victory of the season and increased his points lead, holding off Zane Smith at Madison International Speedway in Wisconsin.

The Fort Kent driver also won the opener at Daytona and took the Elko Speedway event in Minnesota.

TRUCKS: John Hunter Nemechek raced to his second straight NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory, taking the lead with six laps left at Iowa Speedway.

– Staff and news service report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.