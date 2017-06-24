NEW YORK — A crime novelist has a few words, and then some, for the White House’s plans for a new war on drugs.

“The Cartel” author Don Winslow is taking out a full-page ad in Sunday’s New York Times that calls President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions “woefully ignorant” about the causes of drugs and crime and about how to combat them.

Winslow has written prophetically about the drug wars. “The Cartel” was published in 2015 and featured a prison escape by a drug lord based on Mexico’s El Chapo. After the book came out the real El Chapo escaped, but he was recaptured.

