Grace Campanella, Kennebunk freshman: Campanella reached the semifinals of the state singles tournament, losing a total of only two games in her first three matches before being stopped by eventual champ Lana Mavor.

Rosemary Campanella, Wells junior: The two-time singles finalist and older sister of Grace won four matches by a combined games score of 48-10 before falling 6-1, 6-1 to Lana Mavor in the final. She helped lead Kennebunk/Wells to first tourney berth.

Liv Clifford, Cape Elizabeth senior: The No. 7 seed, she reached the quarterfinals with a pair of straight-set victories before falling to eventual finalist Rosemary Campanella, 6-3, 6-2. She plans to continue playing tennis at Colorado College.

Lexi Epstein, Waynflete senior: The No. 9 seed, Epstein reached the quarterfinals by beating No. 8 Gabrielle Marquis of Caribou 6-1, 6-0 before falling 6-0, 6-2 to eventual champ Lana Mavor, then helped the Flyers win the Class C team title. She plans to continue playing at Dickinson College.

Izzy Evans, Greely junior: After a year abroad, Evans returned to lead the Rangers to their third Class B title in four years, 3-2 over Caribou. Seeded fourth in singles, she reached the quarterfinals before falling 6-0, 6-2 to Grace Campanella.

Bethany Hammond, St. Dominic senior: A four-time singles semifinalist and the 2015 runner-up, Hammond fell 6-1, 6-2 to Rosemary Campanella in the semifinals. She plans to continue playing tennis at Stonehill College.

Lana Mavor, Yarmouth sophomore: The top seed in the singles tournament, she rolled through the field by a combined games score of 60-6 to win the title, culminating in 6-1, 6-1 victory over Rosemary Campanella. In team play, she led the sixth-seeded Clippers to the Class B South final.

Kira Wolpow, Brunswick senior: The sixth seed in the singles tourney, she rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Falmouth’s Meredith Kelley to reach the quarterfinals before falling 6-3, 6-2 to Bethany Hammond. She led the Dragons to the Class A North title. After a gap year teaching English in Colombia, she’ll attend Northeastern.

Coach of the Year

Bill Goodspeed, Falmouth: In his second season after rising from assistant coach to head coach, Goodspeed continued Falmouth’s run of state titles to 10 and match winning streak to 157. Falmouth won the Class A state title with a 5-0 sweep of Brunswick to cap a 19-1 tournament run despite, for the second straight year, losing the state singles champion to graduation and having to rely even more heavily on the bottom of the lineup. Goodspeed even found time to self-publish a book this spring called “Alternative Facts: Fake News, Tweets & the 2016 Election.” “We never talk about it,” Goodspeed said of the winning streak. “I don’t know if it’s superstition or it’s one match at a time. It’s like looking ahead in the draw. We don’t look ahead in the draw.”

– Glenn Jordan

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.